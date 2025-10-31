Oh, Oopsie! Bob Kennedy Walks Back Tylenol-Autism Claim

Sounds like maybe some big donors got on the phone to Big Orange and straightened it all out, huh? Of course, Kennedy is still trying to have it both ways, but it's probably enough to satisfy the lawyers. But I'm sure he'll be making another wacky unfounded claim any minute now. Via USAToday:

WASHINGTON ‒ Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said on Oct. 29 that he does not have "sufficient" evidence to link Tylenol to autism, more than a month after the White House discouraged the medicine's use by pregnant women and young children. Evidence does not show that Kenvue's pain medicine Tylenol definitively causes autism but that it should still be used cautiously, President Donald Trump's top health official told reporters. Last month, the president said U.S. health officials would recommend limiting Tylenol's use. "The causative association… between Tylenol given in pregnancy and the perinatal periods is not sufficient to say it definitely causes autism. But it is very suggestive," Kennedy told reporters, citing animal, blood and observational studies.

You know, Tylenol IS a serious drug. We've known for years about the potential toxic effect on your liver, and it should be used carefully. It's a shame Bob couldn't just talk about that, but it would upset even more apple carts. Because doctors prescribe it for post-surgical pain instead of the stronger stuff, and at least in my own experience, it's not much help.