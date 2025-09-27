Antivaxxers PISSED That RFK Linked Tylenol To Autism

Antivaxxers are BIG mad at RFK Jr and Donald Trump. They feel betrayed that the White House did not link vaccines to autism, which is the lie they are willing to die on. Tylenol, meh. They don't MIND a connection being made that doesn't involve blaming genetics or just bad luck. They need SOMETHING or SOMEONE to blame.

Mother Jones did incredible reporting on this topic. Tylenol has never been linked to autism, so this came totally out of left field. Claiming that pregnant women taking tylenol was the cause of their children's autism is truly horrific. In addition to the tylenol lies, RFK also said that a folate deficiency is another cause and that taking high doses of a vitamin could reverse or reduce symptoms...another lie.

Welp, antivax groups were not happy. They want to BLAME THE VACCINES!!!

Trump, in a totally unhinged press conference where he could not even pronounce the word "Acetaminophen" did bring up vaccines. He said that kids should not get multiple vaccines at one, even suggesting that MMR be spread out into 3 shots. Oh, and Hepatitis B should be given at age 12, not at birth as recommended due to the risk of contracting it during birth.

Kennedy's former antivax organization, the Children’s Health Defense, were very displeased...and they didn't hide that displeasure. The current President and General Counsel, Mary Holland, went on Steve Bannon's War Room podcase and said that the press conference was “something of a sideshow" and that "Tylenol is not the primary cause. Vaccines are the primary cause.”

Another well known antivaxxer, Ben Tapper, posted on Twitter: “The reason we have a huge increase in autism rates is not becuse of Tylenol. It’s when Tylenol is given to a child POST vaccination creating the perfect storm. In other words, the vaccines are to blame. The vaccines light the fire and tylenol throws the fuel.”

Looney toon anti COVID nutball, Dr. Simone Gold, and the founder of America’s Frontline Doctors, posted on Twitter: “The Tylenol–autism link is real enough to warrant urgent concern—especially when used in pregnancy. But let’s be clear: autism’s rise cannot be reduced to Tylenol alone. Toxins, vaccine ingredients/adjuvants, and Pharma’s disregard for safety must all be investigated.”

Another group trying to capitalize on the antivax/MAHA movement is one that is pushing unproven and potentially unsafe supplements. One such snake oil salesman, Peter McCullough (another anti COVID vaccine whackadoodle), posted on twitter that the “pathway to developmental regression begins with vaccines, not acetaminophen.” Oh, and he is part of The Wellness Company, a business that sells supplements it claims can "detox the body from vaccines." (This is not a thing). He put out a newsletter after the press conference, pushing his own Vitamin B Complex, which he claims "delivers the full spectrum of B vitamins—including folate—to support energy, mood, and cognitive clarity.”

Any opportunity to make a buck from gullible marks in the MAHA movement.