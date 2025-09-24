Texas GOP Rep Helps Trump And RFK Jr. Push Their Latest Quackery

Maybe this guy should have stuck to being a dentist rather than helping Trump and Kennedy get more people killed listening to their dangerous advice. Texas GOP Rep. Brian Babin made an appearance on Fox Business Network shortly after Trump and RFK Jr.'s disastrous press conference, where Trump couldn't even pronounce acetaminophen, and told pregnant women not to take Tylenol, and Babin was all-in with the disinformation and made the ridiculous assertion that Trump and Kennedy were just "following the science."

Never mind that the WHO and most scientists have said there's no link between autism and Tylenol, and even the author of the study Trump was citing was horrified by the announcement and said she was "sick to her stomach" listening to it because they distorted it.

Here's the exchange between MacDonald and Babin, where he was also spouting anti-vaxx nonsense about the COVID vaccines:

MACDONALD: What's your take on this? Because autism rates really have exploded. There were about four cases per 10,000 until the... 100,000, until the mid 80s. Now there are like 100 cases per 10,000. For eight year olds, it's one in 31. BABIN: Yeah, it's unbelievable. I mean, we used to, 20, 25 years ago, it was a one out of 12, and now we've got these exploding rates of autism. So, you know, as a physician, as a dentist, a health care professional at part of the Doctors Caucus, the Make America Healthy Caucus again, ah we are absolutely interested in what is -- what the president has just said. I'm going to tell you something. The left kept telling us, follow the science, follow the science during the COVID epidemic. But they never did. We saw that. And President Trump and his cabinet are actually following the science, and that's what this announcement's all about. And I can tell you that I trust President Trump and RFK Jr. implicitly.

They're listening to our nation's best doctors. They're taking this issue very, very seriously. And the studies are now pointing to a link between time and all use in early pregnancy and autism risk. And they're accusing President Trump of sweeping this under the rug. It's ridiculous. He's shining a bright spotlight on it and demanding answers. We want to follow the science. And I can tell you, as chairman of the Science Committee, the Science, Space and Technology Committee, science is key to America's future. It always has been. And this administration is investing heavily on all fronts in science. MACDONALD: So, you know, there's been well over a dozen observational studies. I think there have been like 14 of them that have reported plausible, biological links with Tylenol and acetaminophen and an increased risk of autism spectrum disorder and ADHD. So the problem is that the liver metabolizes acetaminophen. About 5 to 10% of that is metabolized into this toxic compound called NAPQI that can affect brain development. But most of these studies are observational, not randomized. Causation has not been concretely established. There was a study out of Sweden that's two million children. They didn't establish it. Is there going to be more studies randomized to find a causal connection, do you think?

BABIN: I think there absolutely will be. I think we're going to delve into this. I know the administration is intent on doing it. And quite frankly, of course, I'm the chair of the Science, Space, and Technology Committee, but Energy and Commerce also has enormous jurisdiction over this very subject. And I guarantee you they're going to be looking into this very, very much.

I'm waiting to see how long it takes for the makers of Tylenol and any of the other drug manufacturers affected by this to sue this administration. Maybe they can add MacDonald and Babin to the list of defendants.