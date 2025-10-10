Bob Kennedy Blames Autism On (Get This) Circumcision And Tylenol!

Noted medical non-expert Bob Kennedy claims that babies who are circumcised have double the rate of autism, because they are probably taking Tylenol. Isn't he brilliant? Via the Daily Beast:

In a wild rant during a Trump cabinet meeting on Thursday, the controversial Health Secretary also suggested some pregnant women were taking the pain relief drug just to spite the president, and accused them of having pathological levels of “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

“This morning before I came in here, somebody showed me a TikTok video of a pregnant woman. She is an associate professor at Columbia Medical School, and she is saying “F Trump” and gobbling Tylenol with her baby in her placenta,” Kennedy said, confusing the temporary organ with a uterus.

“The level of Trump Derangement Syndrome has now left political landscapes and it is now in the realm of pathology.”

The comments came three weeks after Trump and Kennedy held a controversial press conference in which they suggested that Tylenol—the brand name for the highly popular medication otherwise known as acetaminophen—may be linked to autism.