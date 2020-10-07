Politics
Former CDC Head: Pandemic Is 'A Slaughter,' Tells Redfield To Expose Trump Interference

"Don't shy away from the fact this has been an unacceptable toll on our country. It is a slaughter and not just a political dispute," wrote Dr. WIlliam Foege.
By Susie Madrak

A former CDC director and public health expert who led the eradication of smallpox asked the current CDC leader to expose the incompetent coronavirus response. He advised him to orchestrate his own firing to protest White House interference. Via USAToday:

Dr. William Foege, a renowned epidemiologist who served under Democratic and Republican presidents, detailed in a private letter he sent last month to CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield his alarm over how the agency has fallen in stature while the pandemic raged across America.

Foege, who has not previously been a vocal critic of the agency's handling of the novel coronavirus, called on Redfield to openly address the White House’s meddling in the agency’s efforts to manage the COVID-19 crisis and then accept the political sacrifice that would follow. He recommended that Redfield commit to writing the administration's failures — and his own — so there was a record that could not be dismissed.

“You could upfront, acknowledge the tragedy of responding poorly, apologize for what has happened and your role in acquiescing,” Foege wrote to Redfield. He added that simply resigning without coming clean would be insufficient. “Don’t shy away from the fact this has been an unacceptable toll on our country. It is a slaughter and not just a political dispute.”

It really is a remarkable letter, but I assume Dr. Foege's powerful, detailed plea fell on deaf ears:

