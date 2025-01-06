CHAOS! Trump's TOP 2024 Supporters Can't Stop Fighting W/Each Other

By Cliff SchecterJanuary 6, 2025

Mike Johnson was just humiliated YET AGAIN, rejected by House Republicans til Trump called and threatened 2 of them to support Johnson, and still he managed only a mere one-vote win as Speaker. I give him 3 months. Because Trump's maladjusted supporters are predictably at war with each other, which portends more chaos to come.

Look, this isn't ad hominem, it's simple truth. The MAGA movement and GOP primaries have empowered the least emotionally balanced and intellectually equipped Republican voters to choose their leader. It's like giving inmates at a supermax prison the chance to vote for their warden. You know what you're gonna get.

So here we go on a roller coaster without brakes and The Joker controlling the speed. I'm sure it's gonna turn out great, as we show in the video with one of the few semi-sane Republicans already speaking out against his "volatile" colleagues. Watch and then subscribe to Cliff's Edge for more great content like this!

Discussion

