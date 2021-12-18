Former Guy's CDC Director: Trump Muzzled CDC On COVID Response In 2020

Donald Trump's former CDC director verified the House Oversight Committee's report that said Trump, his administration and officials made "deliberate efforts to undermine the nation's coronavirus response for political purposes."

Martha McCallum asked Dr. Robert Redfield to respond to the House Oversight Committee's report. She was left speechless for a few moments from his candor.

"I just want to give you the opportunity to respond to the story that just came out -- that they say shows evidence that the Trump administration and officials, including you, were muzzling people, in the HHS and CDC who wanted to speak out," McCallum said. "Dr. Nancy Messonnier, is one of the more prominent voices here and she says she basically was told to be quiet after she spoke out on February 25, about the risks of the virus. Do you want to respond to that oversight report committee?"

Dr. Redfield complimented the career and talent of Messonnier, then said, "When [Messonnier] basically told the truth of what she felt was coming, there were some people who weren't really happy about her comments. But I think, as everyone knows, her comments were right on. There was some decisions after that that unfortunately limited the CDC's ability to communicate effectively to the American public,"he concluded.

Redfield verified the House Oversight Committee's report by saying,"I was very disappointed in that."

Redfield said that the White House created their Covid Task Force to take the place of the CDC's briefings, "And people [Trump] felt that that was adequate."

MacCallum replied, "So, you think it's true she [Dr. Messonnier] was told to sort of tamp it down?"

"I think the agency in general was no longer able to give its weekly and daily briefings that we routinely did that were replaced by White House briefing so that is a true reality," he answered.

The whole reason Trump's COVID Task Force was created was to control the pandemic messaging and silence real voices speaking the truth about COVID at the time when the country needed it the most.

Redfield continued, "And I think people owe Nancy Messonnier a great deal of gratitude and thanks for her courage to speak out the truth."

"I appreciate your candid answers as always," MacCallum replied.

Trump's immoral actions were obvious when COVID first struck, but it's nice to get confirmation from his own CDC Director.

Trump should be brought up on criminal charges because of his actions that were detrimental to the health and state of the country he swore an oath to protect.

804,000 dead Americas and counting.

This is a horrific report by Congress, and the Beltway Media should be screaming this report to the high heavens. Of course, they are not.

Trump is only fit to wear an orange jumpsuit to match his hair.