Mike’s Blog Round-Up

By TengrainJanuary 6, 2025

Above, Echo & the Bunnymen performs, Lips Like Sugar. Our Failed Political Press ™ is terrible, innit? Dame Magazine has sumpin' to say about it. It's a long piece so you might want to save it and savor it over lunch.

The Mahablog opines on what is and what is not reported.

Hal Brown's Streamline reports on the state of the Fiji Mermaid.

Progressive Eruptions looks at the pearl-clutchers.

Bonus Track: Shower Cap's Blog returns with some observations, as only they can.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors.

