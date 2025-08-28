CDC Director Refuses To Resign, Won't Rubberstamp Kennedy

The MAGA Regime moved yesterday to oust Susan Monarez as director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after she faced pressure to change vaccine policy, sparking the resignation of other senior CDC officials and a showdown over whether she could be removed. Via the Washington Post:

Hours after the Department of Health and Human Services announced Monarez was no longer the director, her lawyers responded with a fiery statement saying she has not resigned or been fired. They accused HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. of “weaponizing public health for political gain” and “putting millions of American lives at risk” by purging health officials from government. “When CDC Director Susan Monarez refused to rubber-stamp unscientific, reckless directives and fire dedicated health experts, she chose protecting the public over serving a political agenda,” the lawyers Mark S. Zaid and Abbe Lowell wrote in a statement. “For that reason, she has been targeted.” Wednesday’s shakeups — which include the resignation of the agency’s chief medical officer, the director of its infectious disease center and other key officials — add to the tumult at the nation’s premier public health agency. Kennedy and his allies have long criticized the CDC as too deferential to the pharmaceutical industry and vaccine makers. As the nation’s top health official, Kennedy has upended vaccine policies, including on Wednesday narrowing approval of coronavirus vaccines to high-risk groups, and he has taken steps medical experts worry are undermining the nation’s public health response.

I still can't figure why the Trump administration wants to kill people by denying them the covid vaccine, but I have some idea why Trump is so fixed on Bob Kennedy's nonsense. People in NY circles have known for years that Barron Trump is on the spectrum, and we know how Trump is about his "perfect" genes. He's convinced it was a vaccine that caused it and not his superior DNA.

CHAOS ERUPTS AT CDC CDC Director Susan Monarez has been ousted after RFK Jr. demanded she change her policy on the COVID vaccine. Top officials from the Vaccine Unit, Zoonotic Division, and the Chief Medical Officer are resigning, per reports. Horrifying news for public health. — MeidasTouch (@meidastouch.com) 2025-08-27T22:31:20.272Z

Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), top Dem on the Senate health committee, on this evening's chaos at CDC: “We cannot let RFK Jr. burn what’s left of the CDC and our other critical health agencies to the ground—he must be fired." — Jen Bendery (@jbendery.bsky.social) 2025-08-28T00:46:27.703Z

This is the guy who founded an anti-vaccine organization before he took office, and then, once in power, obliterated the expert panel that recommends vaccines for the U.S. The guy helping to bring measles back thinks wearables are the key to health?

lifehacker.com/health/weara... — BluesterB (@bluesterb.bsky.social) 2025-07-03T03:27:32.993Z

https://bsky.app/profile/publichealthguy1.bsky.social/post/3lxghznvk6k2e