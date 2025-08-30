Susan Collins ‘Extremely Alarmed’ By The Firing Of CDC Director

You know things are bad for Susan Collins' re-election chances when she raises her level of concern all the way to "extremely alarmed." The faux moderate from Maine had just a 14% favorability rating, according to a survey done by the University of New Hampshire in June.

Source: Portland Press Herald

OLD ORCHARD BEACH — Sen. Susan Collins on Thursday criticized the Trump administration’s firing of the new director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention following a reported clash with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over vaccine policy.

Susan Monarez, an infectious disease researcher who was sworn in a month ago, was notified by White House personnel Wednesday that she was fired, according to a statement her lawyer shared on the social media site X. He called the firing “legally deficient” because it did not come from the president himself.

“I am extremely alarmed at the firing of the CDC director,” Collins told reporters outside a breakfast for Maine sheriffs. “I know her. I have met with her several times and talked with her on the phone, and I see no basis for her firing. It is highly significant that her removal led to the immediate resignation of four other top officials who have served at the CDC for decades in some cases.”

Four other leaders at the CDC also resigned this week citing the politicization of their jobs and issues with leadership.