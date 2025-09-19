Time To Censure Markwayne Mullin

Sen. Markwayne Mullin was proven to be a liar after his line of questioning to fired CDC Director Susan Monarez when the Department of Health and Human Services told HELP Committee’s chair, Bill Cassidy that there was no recording between the former CDC Director and Sec. Kennedy.

During Wednesday's Senate HELP hearing, Sen. Markwayne Mullin claimed Susan Monarez was lying about her conversations with RFK Jr. to undermine him, repeatedly claiming he had recorded proof of her lies.

MULLIN: No. Ma'am, it was a recorded meeting. So you can testify one way, or you can prove that you're lying, or you're going to be honest with this committee. And I'm giving you the opportunity to be honest here, because you've been really walking around the edges and not being truthful. So did he ask you the question, can he trust you? And your answer was? MONAREZ: He told me he could not trust me. And I told him if he could not trust me, he could fire me. MULLIN: That isn't how that conversation went. And you know that, don't you? MONAREZ: He told me he could not trust me, and I told him if he could not trust me, he could fire me. MULLIN: All we're looking for is you to be honest. And you haven't been.

I wrote at the time that Chairman Cassidy was dumbfounded because neither he nor any of the committee members had ever been given this audiotape. Cassidy then demanded they be released immediately if they did exist. He then said that if they didn't exist, Mullin's entire line of questioning should be stricken from the record.

After the inquiry, HHS told Bill Cassidy there were no recordings, and when asked by the press, Sen. Mullen barely acknowledged his lies.

He was quoted from Politico saying, he had been "mistaken."

There is nary a peep coming from all involved parties.

What crap.

Sen. Mullin was not "mistaken." He was putting on a show for Fox News. This was a planned attack to smear the character of the former CDC Director at all costs to defend the reprobate, RFK Jr.

Susan Monarez's answers immediately proved that Sen. Mullen was lying, but he plodded on impugning her character with disdain, hoping to catch her in a lie. None were forthcoming since she had been telling the truth.

Taking his line of questioning from the record is not a severe enough penalty for his planned assault.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin must be censured by the Senate and be forced to publicly apologize to the former CDC director.

Will the Democratic leadership in the Senate demand censure of Sen. Mullin?

