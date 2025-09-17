Sen. Markwayne Mullin, Where Is The Recording?

Chairman Cassidy was visibly upset after learning during today's Senate HELP hearing, Sen.Markwayne Mullin claimed there was a recording of conversations between Susan Monarez with RFK Jr that he used during her testimony to smear her character and claim she was lying, which Sen. Cassidy was not aware of.

Sen. Cassidy took the time to question there was an actual recording, demanded it be turned over and if it didn't he wanted Sen. Mullin's questions stricken from the record.

Sen. Mullin took over three minutes asking former CDC Director Monarez unrelated questions about when she hired a lawyer, before claiming there was a recording of her conversations and she always lies..

MULLIN: Your conversation with the secretary, you said that he said he didn't trust you. MONAREZ: Correct. MULLIN: You testified to that. Is that really how that conversation went? Because there's other people in the room, and I think the conversation was, can he trust you? And your answer was? MONAREZ: He said he could not trust me. MULLIN: No. Ma'am, it was a recorded meeting. So you can testify one way, or you can prove that you're lying or you're going to be honest with this committee. And I'm giving you the opportunity to be honest here, because you've been really walking around the edges and not being truthful. So did he ask you the question, can he trust you? And your answer was? MONAREZ: He told me he could not trust me. And I told him if he could not trust me, he could fire me. MULLIN: That isn't how that conversation went. And you know that, don't you? MONAREZ: He told me he could not trust me, and I told him if he could not trust me, he could fire me. MULLIN: All we're looking for is you to be honest. And you haven't been. MONAREZ: I do.

Sen. Mullin continued to badger her with idiotic stories, I believe, with a lie about a recording to try and intimidate her into an admission about her interactions with RFK Jr. It was Hail Mary so to speak.

Monarez did not budge.

Later on, Sen. Cassidy came back into the hearing and was visibly disturbed by Sen. Mullin's actions and the idea he had a recording.

CASSIDY: I understand Senator Mullen implied there was a recording of the meeting or meetings between Dr. Menardez and Secretary Kennedy. I will note that if materials have been provided to Senator Mullen and invoked in official committee business, their committee records and all other senators on the committee have the right to see those records. I will also note if HHS has a recording, I ask them to release the recording. I'd also like to know why it was recorded. But releasing the recording would be radical transparency and this is about fulfilling the President's vision of radical transparency. This is allegiance to President Trump's values.



And so I'd ask that that recording be released. I'll also note that we put in a request for any documents or communications that would bring transparency to the situation. We have not yet received those documents.



If a recording does not exist, I ask Senator Mullen to retract his line of questions.

Sen. Cassidy did not stop there and made a valid point, which Bernie Sanders agreed.

CASSIDY: I'll also note that if he has it, I'm also curious why only one Senator was given this and why we're just hearing about it now and why didn't the Secretary share it at the Senate Finance Committee, but those are questions that can be answered later. With that, Senator Sanders. SANDERS: That's exactly the point that I want to make. How does it happen, if it is true, that one senator has access to an alleged tape recording of a meeting? Nobody else has it, including the chairman. This is what we're dealing with right now. And this is what I think, well, Dr. Manera, is this is a very politicized situation and it's unfortunate.

MAGA Republicans need to lie to defend the indefensible. It's a way of life for them in the Trump administration and his cavalcade of dangerous nincompoops.

If there is a recording it would have already been used to destroy any evidence she had given against Kennedy's insane actions.

I believe Senator stupid two first name Mullin will be forced to retract his statement.

He should be kicked off this committee and sanctioned.