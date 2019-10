I don't know if you have to be familiar with East Coast banquet halls to laugh at this, but this Late Night segment tickled my funny bone.

Of course! Frank's Banquet Hall, in Paramus, New Jersey!

"Frank's is the perfect place to discuss global crises and enjoy a fondue fountain. Instead of breaking the Emoluments clause, why not break open some lobster claws at our seafood buffet?

"When you have your G7 at Frank's, you'll say, 'Gee, seven types of salad dressing!"