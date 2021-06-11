Politics
Colbert: Joe And Jill Biden Seem More Popular With Our Troops

Go figure! And Biden's promise to go tell "Mister Putin" leads to cheers for the Commander in Chief.
By Frances Langum
2 hours ago by Frances Langum
Colbert covered President and Mrs. Biden's trip to the G7 conference, highlighting a visit with some US troops.

No one needs to cover Jill Biden's work with military families here. She's been on that mission for years. And as she spoke yesterday she realized that the troop audience were still standing. "You can sit down," she said, following up with her husband, "Pay attention, Joe."

"She IS a schoolteacher!" quipped Colbert.

He also noted that their communication doesn't boil down to a "hand slap" like a certain former so-called First Couple.

And then Joe Biden took a turn, noting that he would be speaking to Vladimir Putin and telling the Russian leader "what I want him to know." The soldiers cheered that statement of resolve.

"Would you look at that," said Colbert. "Turns out the troops enjoy having a Commander in Chief who is fighting on THEIR side."

Colbert took issue with Biden's statement, which seemed aimed at Russia: "We have to discredit those who believe the age of democracy is over."

Colbert saw this differently: "I agree! So stop trying to negotiate with them on an infrastructure bill!"

Boom.

