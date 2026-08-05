Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Strolling Down Memory Lane
By TengrainAugust 5, 2026

Above, The Diamonds perform, The Stroll. On this date in 1957, ABC premiered American Bandstand with Dick Clark.

The Psy of Life informs us that Prznint Stupid had a plan for winning in Iran.

Adventus says it's every two years.

Annie Asks You asks you to talk to your senators about the cryptocrappiness CLARITY act.

And speaking of crappiness, The Bad Faith Times writes about Elmo: The Rich Man Is Projecting.

Bonus Track: Miss Cellania has a friend who just returned from Toon Town...

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

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