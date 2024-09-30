MAGA Lady Claims She's Trump's Adopted Daughter

A woman getting ready to attend a rally in Pennsylvania claimed she's Trump's adopted daughter and his vice president.

I kid you not.

The RSBN host just went with it.

HOST: Alright, so who should we talk to? Let's talk to some nice ladies. Look at these beauties over here. What's your name?

KOWALSKI: My name is Rosa Kowalski.

HOST: Well, is this your first Trump rally today?

KOWALSKI: Yes.

HOST: Okay. So tell me why. Are you here to support President Trump?

KOWALSKI: I am the adopted daughter of President Trump. I am Rosa Kowalski.

Yes, and I am his vice president.

HOST: Okay, okay.

KOWALSKI: I don't like Vance because he's not good.

HOST: Well, I wish you good luck in this election then.

KOWALSKI: Thank you.

HOST: You heard it here first. Vice president to Donald J. Trump.