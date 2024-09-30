MAGA Lady Claims She's Trump's Adopted Daughter

The MAGA cult just gets weirder and weirder.
By John AmatoSeptember 30, 2024

A woman getting ready to attend a rally in Pennsylvania claimed she's Trump's adopted daughter and his vice president.

I kid you not.

The RSBN host just went with it.

HOST: Alright, so who should we talk to? Let's talk to some nice ladies. Look at these beauties over here. What's your name?

KOWALSKI: My name is Rosa Kowalski.

HOST: Well, is this your first Trump rally today?

KOWALSKI: Yes.

HOST: Okay. So tell me why. Are you here to support President Trump?

KOWALSKI: I am the adopted daughter of President Trump. I am Rosa Kowalski.

Yes, and I am his vice president.

HOST: Okay, okay.

KOWALSKI: I don't like Vance because he's not good.

HOST: Well, I wish you good luck in this election then.

KOWALSKI: Thank you.

HOST: You heard it here first. Vice president to Donald J. Trump.

People like Rosa make up Trump's MAGA base. They are influenced by Christian nationalists, TPUSA, and all the other off-the-wall right-wing media outlets and social media platforms.

Rosa is not an outlier.

She's batshit crazy, and seriously in need of some help. But she and crazies like her vote.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon