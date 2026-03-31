'UNHELPFUL!': Trump Kicks Off His Day By Yelling At Our Allies

The U.S. really needs a regime change.
'UNHELPFUL!': Trump Kicks Off His Day By Yelling At Our Allies
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC/license 2.0.
By Conover KennardMarch 31, 2026

Nothing says 'diplomatic finesse' like the President of the United States publicly scolding France for not letting military supply planes overfly their territory and telling the UK to 'build up some delayed courage,' sail into the Strait of Hormuz, and TAKE the oil because we’re done holding their hands. Trump scolded our allies on Truth Social, naturally, to demean our allies over the mess he created.

Trump’s foreign policy in a nutshell: threaten our allies to feed his galaxy-sized ego. And add that he will remember what he perceives as France’s 'unhelpfulness' forever, then, of course, claim that Britain lacks the guts to start a naval confrontation, and casually announce that Iran’s leadership has been 'successfully eliminated' and 'decimated' like it’s a done deal on a reality show.

And then, of course, Trump signs his posts 'President DJT' like he’s dropping the mic on a podcast.

"All of those countries that can’t get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom, which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, I have a suggestion for you: Number 1, buy from the U.S., we have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT," he wrote. "You’ll have to start learning how to fight for yourself, the U.S.A. won’t be there to help you anymore, just like you weren’t there for us."

"Iran has been, essentially, decimated," he continued. "The hard part is done. Go get your own oil! President DJT"

"The Country of France wouldn’t let planes headed to Israel, loaded up with military supplies, fly over French territory," he wrote in a separate post. "France has been VERY UNHELPFUL with respect to the “Butcher of Iran,” who has been successfully eliminated! The U.S.A. will REMEMBER!!! President DJT"

It's unclear who the "Butcher of Iran" was; however, "The Butcher of Tehran" is a nickname associated with Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash in 2024. So, anyway, is it 5 o'clock yet?

He started a war with no reason and no plan, sending the world into a crisis solely of his own creation, and now he's angrily bitching that other countries need to clean up his mess.

Kevin M. Kruse (@kevinmkruse.bsky.social) 2026-03-31T12:05:59.117Z

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