REPORT: Republicans Considering Pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell

If Trump pardons this sex offender, it will be to guarantee that she will testify that he didn't have sex with those girls.
By John AmatoApril 25, 2026

A new report from Politico states that members on the House Oversight Committee are divided on whether Trump should pardon Jeffrey Epstein's partner in crime, Ghislaine Maxwell, in exchange for her testimony.

Other than Jeffrey Epstein and Maxwell, no one else has been indicted or prosecuted regarding the sex trafficking of underage girls.

Committee chair James Comer said his committee is "split on the idea" of a pardon, but many people do want her pardoned. Gomer Comer is refusing to name names, but he did say he was against the pardon himself.

The only way Trump pardons this sex offender will be to have her guarantee to testify that he didn't have sex with those girls and had no contact with Epstein whatsoever.

Under oath, Maxwell would never lie, would she?

The idea that any Republican is considering a pardon for this woman is reprehensible.

Trump and the Republican Party's approval ratings have cratered to historic lows, and if they did pardon this sex offender, it would be viewed as another Epstein cover-up, and they would sink even lower in the public's eye view.

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