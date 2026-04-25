OPEN THREAD: Good Samaritans Help Another Runner Finish Boston Marathon

Aaron Beggs, of Northern Ireland, and Robson De Oliveira, of Brazil, put their personal best on hold to help Ajay Haridasse, a Massachusetts native and student at Northeastern University, after he collapsed on Monday just 305 metres from the end of the Boston Marathon course.

Beggs, who was also feeling sick and exhausted, reminded himself of all the people in his running club who might never get to experience the Boston Marathon.

“We were shaking hands as we were running, and was like, ‘We’ve got this. Let’s do this together,'” he added. “It’s not like in shorter races where you’re head-to-head trying to beat people. In the marathon, you’re cheering each other on and encouraging everybody.”

Haridasse told the Boston Herald that he was “getting ready to crawl” to the finish line after falling down for the fourth time.

Okay, now I'm crying--a young Massachusetts native fell as he neared the finish line of the Boston Marathon. He tried to get up 3 times, falling back down to the pavement. One runner stopped and helped him to his feet, another joined, and he finished, arms over the shoulders of his two rescuers. 🥹💙 — Girl from Downers Grove (@goodhart1989.bsky.social) 2026-04-21T23:48:51.374Z