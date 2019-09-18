House Counsel Barry Berke Backs Slippery Corey Lewandowski Into A Corner

It was hard to watch, as the slimey Corey Lewandowski slipped out of the grasp of one Democrat after another.

And then Barry Berke began his questioning.

One can only hope that Jerry Nadler will make more extensive use of the litigator who filleted Corey Lewandowski while he was still alive. His questioning happened late in the hearing, when the only cameras still rolling were good old C-SPAN. Go watch the whole thing, it was a real pleasure to see someone take down the slippery, too cute by half Lewandowski for his lies.

Hopefully House Dems will recognize the value, after watching Berke eviscerate Lewandowski, of using professional staff for all questioning going forward. Berke's 30 minutes were a watershed moment in exposing the obstruction documented in the Mueller Report to the public. https://t.co/bHHD1HajiN — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) September 17, 2019

Wow. House counsel Barry Berke just busted @CLewandowski_ telling a major lie on national television -- Lewandowski claimed no memory of any interaction with Sessions as outlined in the Mueller report.



Lewandowski stammers something about his memory failing him. — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) September 17, 2019

Barry Berke is brilliant. He just trapped Lewandowski into righteously defending the Mueller Report and then read back incredibly incriminating passages from it. Poor Corey sat there with his mouth agape. — digby (@digby56) September 17, 2019

Like @MaddowBlog said, the Berke questioning should've taken place in THE BEGINNING OF THE HEARING

To put Lewandowski in his place!

Then proceed with the Reps 5 minute questions! — Tea (@Teatakin14team1) September 18, 2019

Free idea for political parties: Move people like Barry Berke to a safe district, do everything you can to elect them there, put them on as many committees as possible, and yield all your questioning time to them.https://t.co/SZTBYeIjSh — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) September 18, 2019

"Berke managed to do what none of the committee’s Democrats could, puncturing Lewandowski’s aura of impregnable bravado." The Judiciary cmte. vote on procedures last week empowered Berke to question him—that's why it was significant and bad news for Trump. https://t.co/Chr1qjekhX — Abigail Tracy (@abigailtracy) September 18, 2019

Barry Berke's questioning reminded me for the first time in this ongoing travesty of the Watergate inquiry.https://t.co/9NGTvb3yOO

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Tom Sullivan (@BloggersRUs) September 18, 2019