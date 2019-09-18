Politics
House Counsel Barry Berke Backs Slippery Corey Lewandowski Into A Corner

It was a thing of beauty.
By Susie Madrak

It was hard to watch, as the slimey Corey Lewandowski slipped out of the grasp of one Democrat after another.

And then Barry Berke began his questioning.

One can only hope that Jerry Nadler will make more extensive use of the litigator who filleted Corey Lewandowski while he was still alive. His questioning happened late in the hearing, when the only cameras still rolling were good old C-SPAN. Go watch the whole thing, it was a real pleasure to see someone take down the slippery, too cute by half Lewandowski for his lies.

