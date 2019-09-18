Alisyn Camerota Steamrolled In Interview With Corey Lewandowski

Why did CNN invite Corey Lewandowski to appear on New Day -- the day after he admitted he lies to the media? They will keep inviting him, and he will keep lying -- all the way to a Senate seat. Congrats, corporate media!

In his first appearance since his disgraceful performance yesterday, Alisyn Camerota asked Lewandowski, "Will you will be held in contempt?"

"I don't have any reason to be held in contempt," he said. (Oh Corey, don't tempt me.)

"I've told the members of Congress I'm happy to come back and answer more questions, after the five or six-hour charade i went through yesterday. "

Camerota homed in on the moment where he was being questioned about delivering a message to Jeff Sessions from Trump.

"That's what he wanted you to deliver to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, correct?"

"I believe that's an accurate representation."

"And he wanted you to deliver it to Jeff so that Jeff could say it to the people, right?"

"I believe so."

"So you confirmed that you were asked to obstruct justice."

No, no, no, he continued to insist.

You can watch the rest, but you will only get further confirmation that Camerota was way out of her depth, trying to interview Lewandowski. It was a fool's errand and a net positive for the slimeball. He wants Trump's support to become a U.S. Senator (God help us) and every TV appearance only moves him closer to his goal.

CNN doesn't care, of course. They only care that people were watching.

Corey Lewandowski said under oath that he sees no reason to tell the truth to the media.



So, @CNN booked him to appear this morning.



Seriously, fu** CNN and fu** Jeff Zucker. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) September 18, 2019

Fox News hosts book Lewandowski because they want their audiences to be lied to. CNN hosts book him to get a “confrontation” over how he lies to their audiences. — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) September 18, 2019

Corey Lewandowski is on CNN today because CNN knows people will talk about it or watch it even if it’s to be angry that they’re talking about it or watching it. It’s exactly the type of win-win that these businesses depend on and it’s a large reason Donald Trump is president. https://t.co/ngJvv0l3AA

A more useful and revealing CNN segment on this topic would be interviewing Jeff Zucker about why he thought it was a good idea to hire Corey Lewandowski. pic.twitter.com/D5BSyh4Xwp — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) September 18, 2019