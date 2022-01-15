Plot Twist For Anti-Vaxxer Who Bragged That 'Rona Was A Big Joke

Yvette "QT" Clark of Bixby, Ok is starting to learn the hard way that COVID is no joke. Now she's begging for "thoughts and prayers."
Plot Twist For Anti-Vaxxer Who Bragged That 'Rona Was A Big Joke
Credit: Twitter
By Ed ScarceJanuary 15, 2022

It never ceases to amaze me how these anti-vaxxers have an almost religious fervour about not getting vaccinated - that is, until they contract the virus and reality smacks them upside the head.

Source: Sorryantivaxxer

According to her own twitter account QT is in the hospital with COVID. QT is a long time conservative Twitterer who, besides liking knitting and high heel shoes, also loves to shit post about vaccines and mandates. Twitter is all abuzz because she's been so smug and confident until she landed in the hospital and now she admits that she's "scared".

They then show a bunch of stupid memes, all from only the last few weeks. Yvette Clark was a prolific tweeter, it seems, with over 176,000 inane tweets.

Here are a few.

870a07_ebcb3af47df64000a90b6655218dd359_mv2

870a07_6d4e4b0c1c544c4697fb2ccb1d3b1ac1_mv2

Plot twist.

Regrets, she's had a few.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue