Wife Of Andre Jacque: 'Listen To Medical Professionals'

Renee Jacque, the wife of Andre Jacque, the anti-vaxxer, anti-masker Republican state lawmaker who became a one-man superspreader event, issued a statement basically telling people to not be like her husband:



Renée Jacque, wife of Republican Sen. Andre Jacque, released a statement to a Green Bay-based television station on Monday, a week after her husband was intubated and placed on a ventilator as part of his hospital treatment.

"My children and I are filled with humble gratitude for the remarkable, compassionate medical professionals that are working tirelessly to care for Andre in the hospital," Renée Jacque said to WBAY. "While vaccination is a personal choice, I ask that those individuals who are eligible and able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine please consider placing their trust in the medical professionals who recommend it."

She then showed her receipts on why getting vaccinated is the wise choice:

Renée Jacque in her statement said five of the eight people in their family tested positive for COVID-19. She said of the three fully vaccinated members of her family, one experienced a breakthrough infection and experienced mild symptoms. The Jacques have six children.

How many times do people have to see or hear stories like this before reality intrudes into their world of denial and sinks into their thick skulls?