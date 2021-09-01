Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Wife Of Andre Jacque: 'Listen To Medical Professionals'

Renee Jacque, wife of the anti-vaxxer Wisconsin Republican lawmaker Andre Jacque, says people need to pay attention to the medical professionals.
By Chris capper Li...
2 weeks ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

Renee Jacque, the wife of Andre Jacque, the anti-vaxxer, anti-masker Republican state lawmaker who became a one-man superspreader event, issued a statement basically telling people to not be like her husband:

Renée Jacque, wife of Republican Sen. Andre Jacque, released a statement to a Green Bay-based television station on Monday, a week after her husband was intubated and placed on a ventilator as part of his hospital treatment.

"My children and I are filled with humble gratitude for the remarkable, compassionate medical professionals that are working tirelessly to care for Andre in the hospital," Renée Jacque said to WBAY. "While vaccination is a personal choice, I ask that those individuals who are eligible and able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine please consider placing their trust in the medical professionals who recommend it."

She then showed her receipts on why getting vaccinated is the wise choice:

Renée Jacque in her statement said five of the eight people in their family tested positive for COVID-19. She said of the three fully vaccinated members of her family, one experienced a breakthrough infection and experienced mild symptoms. The Jacques have six children.

How many times do people have to see or hear stories like this before reality intrudes into their world of denial and sinks into their thick skulls?

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team