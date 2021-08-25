Brother Slams Call For Prayers As Jacque Put On Ventilator

Last week, I reported that Wisconsin State Senator Andre Jacque (R-Branch Covidian), an anti-masker and anti-vaxxer, admitted to testing positive for COVID 19, shortly after testifying, while unmasked, in a crowded room about why he thought the state needed to ban mask mandates and vaccine requirements. Making things only worse, he only notified a handful of people and Republican leadership willfully failed to notify everyone in the room that they might have been exposed to the virus.

At the time, he was elusive on whether he had been admitted to the hospital and claimed to be "asymptomatic and experiencing only fatigue."

Two days later, we got the first indication that Jacque may have been lying when his colleague, Republican State Representative Shae Sortwell posted a request for prayers for Jacque on Facebook:

I have 10,000+ followers mostly in Wisconsin

I am asking each of you to pray for State Senator Andre Jacque.

He is in serious need of your prayers tonight

He is in the hospital with Covid induced pneumonia

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel followed up on this and contacted Jacque's office:

A spokesman said Tuesday Jacque was "tired but in good spirits." Since then, his staff have not provided updates on the lawmaker's health.

This past Saturday, there was an even stronger indication that all was not as it seemed when Jacque's brother, Pierre Jacque, laid into Sortwell with one helluva tirade (NSFW):

Shae, respectfully, go and fuck yourself into a hole and then ask your 10k followers to fill it in.

My brother needs prayers, he’s in pretty rough shape. You probably know that better than me. My family isn’t giving me much information because they are afraid I’ll spill the beans and tell the truth.

They’re brainwashed by “alternate facts” now, so I don’t speak for them. But between me, you and all of our assorted “followers” I am praying that you shut the hell up and fuck off. Go get the vaccine. Or at least be honest and let your flock know that the “choice” they are making is between effective scientifically backed preventative medicine, or choking on a vent while their friends and colleagues hide their condition and some insufferable penis looking fuckstick uses their name to beg for prayers and MAGA points.

I believe in freedom of choice, and so I hope that you and the rest of your death cult get exactly what you apparently want so badly. If that’s the choice you’re making, I hope that you can enjoy every moment of gasping for breath while your chief of staff issues a statement that you are ‘tired but in good spirits’. I hope you get the full satisfaction of seeing your family weep on FaceTime while you stubbornly and needlessly die for a delusional 4chan ideology. If that’s your choice, I want that for you. Thoughts and prayers, you fucking piece of shit.

Brother of COVID-hospitalized Wisconsin Senator Andre Jacque has some words for a state rep. pic.twitter.com/YjBugML0zG — Jason Calvi (@JasonCalvi) August 21, 2021

Then, on Tuesday, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel finally confirmed what the rest of us already had figured out - that Jacque was in much worse shape than he or anyone else had indicated.

A Wisconsin lawmaker who has been hospitalized with COVID-19 for at least a week is now breathing through a ventilator. Republican Sen. Andre Jacque of De Pere was intubated Monday, according to two people with knowledge of his condition.

The paper also noted that being put on a ventilator typically requires the patient to be sedated and is often considered to be a last resort action, although some people do survive and recover after being intubated.

This whole situation could have been easily avoided by just getting the vaccine. It's downright frightening that some people are willing to risk their lives for what is nothing more than a death cult and to score some cheap political points by being as stupid as they possibly can.