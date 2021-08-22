Politics
Republican Who Bragged He'd Defy Pelosi's Mask Order Gets COVID

Rep. Barry Moore of Alabama protested Nancy Pelosi's mask order, refused to get vaccinated, and vows not to mask up when he returns to the House.
By Ed Scarce
5 hours ago by Ed Scarce
In the video above, Barry Moore finished in his most exaggerated southern drawl, “Y’all stay tuned. This is going to get interesting in the next few weeks.” Yeah, I guess it just did, for him and his wife.

Moore represents Alabama's second district and is an ardent Trump supporter, claiming to be the first elected Republican to endorse Trump back in 2015. Alabama has the lowest vaccination rate in the country, is currently experiencing their worst period of the pandemic, and have negative ICU beds left in the state (meaning, if you need you're SOL). Alabama doesn't need jackass politicians like Barry Moore making things worse.

Source: Daily Beast

Contracting COVID-19 isn’t stopping U.S. Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL) from protesting mask mandates, even as his home state has run out of ICU beds in the latest pandemic wave.

“I just don’t believe in mandates from the federal government,” Moore told The Daily Beast from his farm in Enterprise, Alabama on Saturday. “If I died of COVID yesterday, I wouldn’t want to force my beliefs and opinions on anyone.”

Moore, an outspoken critic of mask mandates in the U.S. Capitol, announced Friday night that he and his wife had both contracted COVID-19. He said Saturday morning that he had experienced a fever, sore throat, and exhaustion, and was recovering at home.

Three weeks earlier, he was loudly protesting Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s requirement that masks be worn inside the House of Representatives, calling her a “tyrant” and insisting on Facebook that he “will NOT comply.”

