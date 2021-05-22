Marjorie Taylor Greene Compares House Mask Mandates To The Holocaust

After calling Nancy Pelosi "mentally ill," Greene went on to say "we can look back at a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star" and "taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany."

Let me get this straight. Because Nancy Pelosi wants to require masks on the House Floor, this is the same as the Nazis Final Solution?

Source: CNN

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, during an interview on a conservative podcast this week, compared House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's decision to continue to require members of the House to wear masks on the chamber floor to steps the Nazis took to control the Jewish population during the Holocaust. Greene, in a conversation with the Christian Broadcasting Network's David Brody Real America's Voice TV show "The Water Cooler," attacked Pelosi and accused her of being a hypocrite for asking GOP members to prove they have all been vaccinated before allowing members to be in the House chamber without a mask. "You know, we can look back at a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany," Greene said. "And this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about."

The American Jewish Congress had this to say:

You can never compare health-related restrictions with yellow stars, gas chambers & other Nazi atrocities.



Such comparisons demean the Holocaust & contaminate American political speech.



Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene must immediately retract and apologize.https://t.co/pdU8H8h2tO — American Jewish Congress (@AJCongress) May 21, 2021

Jake Tapper, also Jewish, was offended both by the repugnant Greene and the fake journalist on CBN.

MTG says Speaker Pelosi wanting Members of Congress to get vaccinated and if not to wear masks is “exactly the type of abuse” as murdering Jews in gas chambers during the Holocaust and David Brody nods along. No follow up. pic.twitter.com/inXfD8UBiG — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) May 22, 2021

And Liz Cheney opines.