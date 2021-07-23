Politics
A Little Boy Just Died In Klan Mom's District But She's Still Attacking Masks

Wyatt Gibson, age 5, from Calhoun in northwest Georgia died on July 16 after he suffered pneumonia and a stroke due to COVID-19.
Emotions are pretty raw in northwest Georgia right now as more children than ever before are contracting COVID. That seems not to matter one whit to Marjorie Taylor Greene though, as she continues to attack mask-wearing for children, despite recommendations by the American Academy of Pediatrics to continue mitigating techniques when schools reopen, including social distancing and mask-wearing.

As with the death of a 5-year-old boy of the disease in Georgia last week. That so few children have died of covid does nothing to reduce the incredible pain his family must be feeling, a pain his father expressed directly in a post on Facebook.

“My little buddy. My best friend. My helper,” he wrote, going on to detail the light his son brought to his life and to the lives of those around him, as only joyous little kids can. It’s a moving response to a deeply personal tragedy.
In the area of northwest Georgia where that boy lived, near the city of Calhoun, vaccination rates are unusually low. Analysis from Harvard University finds that the congressional district in which he lived has the eighth-lowest vaccination rate of the 435 seats nationally.

Its representative is Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R).

A tweet from Greene just this morning (Thursday) touched a raw nerve.

