Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Pete Buttigieg Destroys Doocy’s High-Speed Rail Gotcha

You gotta love how Pete Buttigieg dismantled Peter Doocy's dishonest effort to paint upgrades to our inadequate rail systems as some kind of useless luxury.
By NewsHound Ellen

At a press briefing Friday, Doocy suggested that the $80 billion Biden wants for railroad improvements is all about high-speed, cross country trains. Doocy didn’t say that, because that’s not at all what the American Jobs Plan, says. But he slyly implied it.

DOOCY: President Biden says he wants $80 billion for rail. The other day, he was talking about having trains that can go across the country as fast as a plane. I’m curious, as the transportation secretary, do you see a big demand for that, for a high-speed, cross-country train?

In reality, The American Jobs Plan talks about repairing and upgrading our current rail system.

President Biden is calling on Congress to invest $80 billion to address Amtrak’s repair backlog; modernize the high traffic Northeast Corridor; improve existing corridors and connect new city pairs; and enhance grant and loan programs that support passenger and freight rail safety, efficiency, and electrification.

Buttigieg nicely set Doocy straight:

BUTTIGIEG: Like the president, I don’t think Americans should settle for less than citizens in other countries enjoy as a matter of course. Now the truth is we have a backlog to deal with in addition to making sure that we can create new routes and new capacity. And what’s great about the scale of the American Jobs Plan is, it’s going to support both of those things: Maintenance that we’ve needed all along and a chance to build new routes and expand what Americans can access.

Despite Fox’s populist pretenses, the network would rather demonize a program that would provide jobs and other improvements to Americans for the sake of its Republican politics.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team