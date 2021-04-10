Pete Buttigieg Destroys Doocy’s High-Speed Rail Gotcha

At a press briefing Friday, Doocy suggested that the $80 billion Biden wants for railroad improvements is all about high-speed, cross country trains. Doocy didn’t say that, because that’s not at all what the American Jobs Plan, says. But he slyly implied it.
In reality, The American Jobs Plan talks about repairing and upgrading our current rail system.
President Biden is calling on Congress to invest $80 billion to address Amtrak’s repair backlog; modernize the high traffic Northeast Corridor; improve existing corridors and connect new city pairs; and enhance grant and loan programs that support passenger and freight rail safety, efficiency, and electrification.
Buttigieg nicely set Doocy straight:
Despite Fox’s populist pretenses, the network would rather demonize a program that would provide jobs and other improvements to Americans for the sake of its Republican politics.