Pete Buttigieg Destroys Doocy’s High-Speed Rail Gotcha

At a press briefing Friday, Doocy suggested that the $80 billion Biden wants for railroad improvements is all about high-speed, cross country trains. Doocy didn’t say that, because that’s not at all what the American Jobs Plan, says. But he slyly implied it.

DOOCY: President Biden says he wants $80 billion for rail. The other day, he was talking about having trains that can go across the country as fast as a plane. I’m curious, as the transportation secretary, do you see a big demand for that, for a high-speed, cross-country train?

In reality, The American Jobs Plan talks about repairing and upgrading our current rail system.

President Biden is calling on Congress to invest $80 billion to address Amtrak’s repair backlog; modernize the high traffic Northeast Corridor; improve existing corridors and connect new city pairs; and enhance grant and loan programs that support passenger and freight rail safety, efficiency, and electrification.

Buttigieg nicely set Doocy straight:

BUTTIGIEG: Like the president, I don’t think Americans should settle for less than citizens in other countries enjoy as a matter of course. Now the truth is we have a backlog to deal with in addition to making sure that we can create new routes and new capacity. And what’s great about the scale of the American Jobs Plan is, it’s going to support both of those things: Maintenance that we’ve needed all along and a chance to build new routes and expand what Americans can access.

Despite Fox’s populist pretenses, the network would rather demonize a program that would provide jobs and other improvements to Americans for the sake of its Republican politics.