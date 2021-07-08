Racist Mom Blames Kid's OCD On Critical Race Theory To Scam Donors

Eleven hundred "moms and mad dads" in Williamson County, TN belong to the new chapter of "Moms for Liberty" — a group of hysterical white people railing against the latest imaginary right-wing hobgoblin: critical race theory. Reminder: CRT is a law school approach to examining American jurisprudence through the lens of racism, but these wanna-be plantation owners fear it's being shoved down their precious Dick's and Sally's throats in kindergarten.

(NARRATOR VOICE: It is not.)

Try telling that to Robin Steenman, the Williamson County chapter's founder and gropenfürer. She has taken it upon herself to start a GoFundMe campaign to raise $5,000 for little "Sally," whose mother claims the 7-year-old now has OCD and suicidal ideation because she's been taught that "white people have done bad things to people with brown skin."

Welp? They have, Sally. I seriously doubt, though, that the Civil War and/or the March of Tears is in your pre-K curriculum. If, indeed, little Sally is coming home at the age of 6 or 7 "able to describe acts of the civil war as if they had been there experiencing it," [sic] (a claim I seriously doubt) you can probably attribute that to her having actual Black and brown children in her class who have already learned about Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass from their amazing parents, and they're just sharing their advanced-for-their-age knowledge with your slow-to-learn but quick-to-cry white child.

Blaming your child's perceived mental illness (that you diagnosed yourself, is that correct?) on knowing the truth about our nation's racism, or being taught age-appropriate history is so typical of the of the right wing hypocritical M.O. They're obsessed with making sure everyone else takes "personal responsibility" for life choices, but refuse to shoulder any of it themselves.

See, white Klan moms everywhere, there is a solution to your little Sally coming home wondering about what role she has as a white kid in our nation's racist past and present. It's called accepting the truth and offering an empowering path forward.

"Now, Sally, it's true our country has done terrible things in the past, and still does, to people whose skin isn't white like ours. It's our job to remember that and make sure it doesn't keep happening."

or

"You don't realize it yet, Sally, but you are gonna have a lot of advantages your friends with darker skin won't, and that's not fair. But you can help fix it by being a good listener, and by sharing your strength with them! Should we read some books about it?"

OR...

You could go the route of the fragile snowflake Klan Moms Of Liberty, go on Glenn Beck's show hoping for a few minutes of fame, and beg people for money on behalf of a child's alleged mental illness more likely caused by white supremacy than the attempt to educate her out of it.