Uncle Of Uvalde Shooter Begged Police To Let Him Talk Him Down

The uncle of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooter who killed 19 students and two teachers begged police to let him try to talk his nephew down, according to a 911 call released by city officials Saturday. Via NBC News:

The records connected to the May 2022 shooting at Robb Elementary School were released by Uvalde officials after a prolonged legal fight. The Associated Press and other news organizations brought a lawsuit after the officials initially refused to publicly release the information.

“Maybe he could listen to me because he does listen to me, everything I tell him he does listen to me,” the man, who identified himself as Armando Ramos, said on the 911 call. “Maybe he could stand down or do something to turn himself in,” Ramos said, his voice cracking.

The caller told the dispatcher that the shooter, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was with him at his house the night before. He said his nephew stayed with him in his bedroom all night, and told him that he was upset because his grandmother was “bugging” him. “Oh my god, please, please, don’t do nothing stupid,” the man says on the call. “I think he’s shooting kids.”