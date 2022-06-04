Heroic Uvalde Mom Details Saving Her Kids During Shooting

The police in Uvalde, Texas, tried to stop Angeli Gomez from running into her kids' school while an active shooter was inside. And law enforcement isn't too happy with Gomez talking to the press. According to reports, the cops threatened her over a 10-year-old probation offense.

Gomez spoke to a reporter about the ordeal, and she has more brass ovaries than the Uvalde police department has balls. The minute the cops took the handcuffs off of her, she ran inside to save her sons. She asked the police to go with her, but they declined. Once she got one of her sons out of his barricaded classroom, she moved quickly to rescue her other son in a different part of the building.

What an amazing woman:

Angeli Gómez in an interview with CBS Mornings Friday said that she was at the school the day of the shooting to attend events for her two sons. Gómez, a farmer, returned to work after the ceremonies but as soon as she learned about the shooting, she drove "like a hundred miles an hour" back to the school.

She explained that the police were tougher on the parents than on the shooter.

"He said, 'Well, we're going to have to arrest you because you're being very uncooperative,'" Gómez said. "I said 'Well, you're going to have to arrest me because I'm going in there. And I'm telling you right now, I don't see none of y'all in there. Y'all are standing with snipers, and y'all are far away. If y'all don't go in there, I'm going in there.'"

"I told one of the officers, 'I don't need you to protect me," she said. "Get away from me. I don't need your protection. If anything, I need you to go in with me to go protect my kids."

That's when she rushed in to save her children. She jumped a fence to get inside the school.

She explained that there were no officers inside the school. After rescuing her first son, she listened for how far away the shots were so she could get to her second son.

Gomez expressed her frustration with the police.

"They could have saved many more lives," Gómez said. "They could have gone into the classroom and maybe two or three would have been gone, but they could have saved the whole, more, the whole class. They could have done something, gone through the window, sniped him through the window. Something, but nothing was being done."

I want to buy this woman a drink.