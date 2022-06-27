Heroic Uvalde Mom Says Police Are Stalking Her

A so-called "standoff" led to the massacre of 19 schoolchildren in Uvalde, Texas.

The local police have been subjected to much scorn and ridicule for waiting over an hour to finally breach the elementary school.

That didn't stop a mom, Angeli Gomez, who went past the police, rushed into the school, and saved her son.

Afterwards Angeli Gómez criticized the police.

"They could have saved many more lives," Gómez said. "They could have gone into the classroom and maybe two or three would have been gone, but they could have saved the whole, more, the whole class. They could have done something, gone through the window, sniped him through the window. Something, but nothing was being done."

Other survivors like teacher Arnulfo Reyes, called the police cowards for their inaction.

"You’re supposed to protect and serve. There is no excuse for their actions. And I will never forgive them. I will never forgive them.”

News reports are surfacing that local police are beginning to harass her.

News 4 San Antonio interviewed Ms. Gomez over the weekend and she described her actions during the attack on the school and what's happening now.

Gomez says wiping tears, "So it was a big thing because, in that moment, I was like, they're really happy to see each other, thank god to each other that they're alive." Ever since that harrowing day, Gomez says she has faced scrutiny from law enforcement, even at her own home. "The other night we were exercising and we had a cop parked at the corner like, flickering us with his headlights." Because of these incidents, Gomez said she has had to separate from her boys, "just so my sons don't feel like they have to watch cops passing by, stopping, parking."

This is horrible.

The entire community is up in arms over Police Chief Pete Arredondo, who was just put on leave.