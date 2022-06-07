Uvalde Survivor Calls Police Cowards: 'I Will Never Forgive Them'

A teacher that survived the Uvalde massacre but lost all of his students recounted his ordeal to ABC News, including the horrific failures of local police to do anything.

In a gut-wrenching interview with World News Tonight, Arnulfo Reyes described the actions he took to try and save his students, all of which ultimately failed.

ABC News anchor Amy Robach: "Reyes said no training could have prepared them for this even though the school had extensive protocols. He says laws have to be changed."

"Nothing gets you ready for this," Reyes said.

Then Reyes described the inaction of law enforcement while children were screaming for help. He felt utterly abandoned by the police as he waited 77 minutes for help to arrive, pretending he was dead after the gunman slaughtered his students.

"Absolutely, after everything I get more angry because you [police] have a bulletproof vest. I had nothing. I had nothing," he explained.

He continued with tears in his eyes, " You’re supposed to protect and serve. There is no excuse for their actions. And I will never forgive them. I will never forgive them.”

if a person is bent on murdering as many people as they can with an AR-15 or any high-powered semiautomatic weapon, and gains access, it's virtually impossible to train, protect and predict what would happen. Plus, as we saw firsthand, an AR-15 scares police from taking immediate action at times.

Republicans are the ones that are addicted to video games. In all their responses they pretend that law enforcement is guided on a PS4 by a joystick and these avatars do whatever a gamer tells it to do after playing for 24 straight hours.

if the Uvalde shooter had handguns he would have been stopped before slaughtering 19 students and 2 teachers, provided there was one policeman who actually gave a damn about those kids he was targeting.