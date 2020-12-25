Trump's Christmas Message To Mitch McConnell: "I WIll NEVER FORGET!'

Donald Trump's crybaby persona hit a pinnacle of madness on Christmas Eve when he ranted and raved like a five-year-old not getting that red Tonka truck he wanted, but instead received a lump of coal for Christmas for being on the naughty list.

Trump did want to make U.S. history, and he finally did so by becoming the first sitting president trying to steal a presidential election that he lost, like a self absorbed authoritarian egomaniac.

This is one for the ages in American history.

At a meeting in Florida today, everyone was asking why aren’t the Republicans up in arms & fighting over the fact that the Democrats stole the rigged presidential election? Especially in the Senate, they said, where you helped 8 Senators win their races. How quickly they forget! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2020

VOTER FRAUD IS NOT A CONSPIRACY THEORY, IT IS A FACT!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2020

Twitter is going wild with their flags, trying hard to suppress even the truth. Just shows how dangerous they are, purposely stifling free speech. Very dangerous for our Country. Does Congress know that this is how Communism starts? Cancel Culture at its worst. End Section 230! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2020

I saved at least 8 Republican Senators, including Mitch, from losing in the last Rigged (for President) Election. Now they (almost all) sit back and watch me fight against a crooked and vicious foe, the Radical Left Democrats. I will NEVER FORGET! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2020

Not that I want to entertain an imbecilic temper tantrum by a lying loser who is committing an act of sedition, but if the election was all RIGGED, then why didn't the Democratic party flip the Senate and win more seats in the House?

What act of revenge will Trump use against the Senate Majority Leader?

And of course:

MERRY CHRISTMAS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 25, 2020

Digby's response was perfect.

What a pathetic, whiny, world historical sore loser.I've never seen anything like this. A 3 year old is more controlled and mature when he doesn't get his way. https://t.co/pRmcTV80Wf — digby (@digby56) December 25, 2020

Where's Trump's Twitter ire at VP Mike Pence for not agreeing to his insane plan to have him try and overthrow the Senate on January 6th, and install Trump for another four years?

The Senate and House will meet in a joint session on Jan. 6 to officially count the Electoral College votes (which Biden won 306-232), and as president of the Senate, Pence is set to preside over this normally uncontroversial event. On Wednesday night, the president retweeted a wild suggestion that Pence should use his role to toss out electoral votes from swing states won by Biden, falsely arguing the vice president has the right to demand new electors if he deems them legally illegitimate.

If Trump held his breath until he turned blue, that would be a more mature reaction to his overwhelming election loss to Joe Biden than his attempts at a coup.