Trump's Christmas Message To Mitch McConnell: "I WIll NEVER FORGET!'

Trump, the king baby, threatened Sen. Mitch McConnell by adding him to his naughty list for Christmas.
By John Amato
Trump's Christmas Message To Mitch McConnell: "I WIll NEVER FORGET!'
Image from: Getty Images: Alex Wong

Donald Trump's crybaby persona hit a pinnacle of madness on Christmas Eve when he ranted and raved like a five-year-old not getting that red Tonka truck he wanted, but instead received a lump of coal for Christmas for being on the naughty list.

Trump did want to make U.S. history, and he finally did so by becoming the first sitting president trying to steal a presidential election that he lost, like a self absorbed authoritarian egomaniac.

This is one for the ages in American history.

Not that I want to entertain an imbecilic temper tantrum by a lying loser who is committing an act of sedition, but if the election was all RIGGED, then why didn't the Democratic party flip the Senate and win more seats in the House?

What act of revenge will Trump use against the Senate Majority Leader?

And of course:

Digby's response was perfect.

Where's Trump's Twitter ire at VP Mike Pence for not agreeing to his insane plan to have him try and overthrow the Senate on January 6th, and install Trump for another four years?

The Senate and House will meet in a joint session on Jan. 6 to officially count the Electoral College votes (which Biden won 306-232), and as president of the Senate, Pence is set to preside over this normally uncontroversial event.

On Wednesday night, the president retweeted a wild suggestion that Pence should use his role to toss out electoral votes from swing states won by Biden, falsely arguing the vice president has the right to demand new electors if he deems them legally illegitimate.

If Trump held his breath until he turned blue, that would be a more mature reaction to his overwhelming election loss to Joe Biden than his attempts at a coup.

