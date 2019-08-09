RNC Chair Explains Why The GOP Stopped Ad Buys On Twitter

After Twitter yanked a tweet and locked the @TeamMitch account, the Republican's conservatives-as-victims-of-big-bad-liberal-media operation kicked into overdrive, as it is wont to do. It's one of their easiest and safest fund-raising strategies, and it'll most likely work again, despite Twitter just doing what it does, apply their rules arbitrarily, thus managing to piss off everyone, liberals and conservatives alike.

Here, Trump sycophant and RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel waves her pom-poms for the GOP nonsense, butt-hurt aggrievement as thinly disguised fundraising.

Source: Mediaite