RNC Chair Explains Why The GOP Stopped Ad Buys On Twitter

Ronna McDaniel said the GOP has pulled all funding from Twitter until the platform addresses its “anti-conservative biases."
By Scarce
After Twitter yanked a tweet and locked the @TeamMitch account, the Republican's conservatives-as-victims-of-big-bad-liberal-media operation kicked into overdrive, as it is wont to do. It's one of their easiest and safest fund-raising strategies, and it'll most likely work again, despite Twitter just doing what it does, apply their rules arbitrarily, thus managing to piss off everyone, liberals and conservatives alike.

Here, Trump sycophant and RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel waves her pom-poms for the GOP nonsense, butt-hurt aggrievement as thinly disguised fundraising.

Source: Mediaite

RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said the GOP has pulled all funding from Twitter until the platform addresses its “anti-conservative biases,” and threatened to leave the outlet if it did not.

Fox’s Maria Bartiromo asked McDaniel if Twitter “really cares” whether Republicans spend any money, and if it’s enough to make a difference. “I think Twitter does care because there’s one person that has revived Twitter and made Twitter a household name and that’s President Donald J. Trump and for them to arbitrarily apply different standard to conservatives… they need to come forward with how they are going the apply the standards and are they going the apply them equally the Democrats and Republicans,” said McDaniel.

McDaniel said the ad funding was a “significant amount.” Bartiromo said that the National Republican Senatorial Committee said it will not spend any money on Twitter until its concerns are addressed as well.

McDaniel said Twitter allowed the hashtag #MassacreMitch to continue but did not allow McConnell to post a video of a protest outside of his house.

McConnell’s campaign account was locked and Twitter would not allow access until a video they said violated their rules was deleted. The video was footage of a protest outside of McConnell’s home to shout threats and innuendo, taunting him and his family, with suggestions of violence.


