Michelle Obama Will 'Never Forgive' Trump For Endangering Her Family

I cannot wait for Michelle Obama's book to land on my doorstep next week. From the previews I've seen, she puts it all out there on the page like the amazing woman she is.

But this part really made Trumpy mad, and I always like it when Michelle Obama makes Trumpy mad. He ranted about her and President Obama after someone asked her about this passage in her book:

"The whole birther thing was crazy and mean-spirited, " she wrote. "Underlying bigotry and xenophobia deliberately to stir up the wingnuts and kooks. What if someone with an unstable mind loaded a gun and drove to Washington? What if that person went looking for our girls?"

"Donald Trump, with his loud and reckless innuendoes, was putting our family's safety at risk and for this, I'd never forgive him," she vowed.

He does it every damn day now, too. To journalists, to political opponents, to ordinary people who cast their ballots for someone other than him. Donald Trump is a threat to people across this nation -- high and low profile alike.