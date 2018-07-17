The Queen Wears Brooch The Obamas Gave Her For Trump Visit

This is amusing, even for people like me who are ambivalent about such anachronisms as the Monarchy. Seems Queen Elizabeth chose to wear a special brooch given to her by the Obamas when she met privately with Trump. The brooch was a gift from the Obamas, paid for by them personally, not merely a gift from the United States.

The Royals haven't said anything negative about Trump publicly, but most of them refused to meet Trump on his state visit. Some speculate this may have been Her Majesty's way of making a subtle diss, even while she was obligated to meet with Shitgibbon.

Source: New York Daily News



Queen Elizabeth was donning some interesting jewellery the day The Donald arrived on British soil. Her Royal Highness’s choice in brooch the day President Trump landed in England has made waves, as the floral piece was a personal gift from former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama on their 2011 state visit. The 1950 vintage piece is in the shape of a green flower, and features 14-karat yellow gold, diamonds and moss agate, according to Politico. It’s also known as the American State Visit brooch.