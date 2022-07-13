Uvalde Resident To Mayor: Are Police 'Chickensh*t' Too?

As usual, the mayor and the city council in Uvalde are more upset about the release of a video than the actions of their officers, leaving elementary school children at the mercy of the shooter.
By John AmatoJuly 13, 2022

The Austin American Statesman released an edited version of the horrific massacre at Robb elementary school that highlighted the shooter and the non-response of the police.

To say 'it doesn't show police in a very favorable light' is being way too kind.

The citizens of Uvalde were already furious at their local law enforcement.

During a City Council meeting on Tuesday, the Mayor singled out the release of the video before the families saw it by the Statesman and called it "chickensh*t."

Ernest King backed up the Mayor's complaints and said, “The mayor said it was chicken, it was chickensh*t to release that video the way you did it. That part of the video was not supposed to be in what they’re doing on Sunday.”

“That was not supposed to be there. They did that for ratings, and they did that for money. That’s the only reason they put it out there,” King said.

An audience member yelled, “What about the cops? Are they chickensh*t?”

Others yelled, "instead of attacking the media, you should be attacking the cops that did nothing."

Immediately, the lamest of excuses was used to respond to the citizens.

"I haven't seen the video yet," Mayor Don McLaughlin said.

Mayor McLaughlin, if you haven't seen the video yet, then what the f**k are you talking about?

This is so typical of the modern Republican Party. Blame the media for exposing their lies, corruption, inaction, or cowardice, and blame the media.

