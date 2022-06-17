Texas AG Ken Paxton Responds To Uvalde Shooting: 'Life Is Short'

After the Uvalde, Texas school shooting, Republicans sprang into action did nothing. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is a thoughts and prayers kind of guy, so he told conservative radio host Pastor Trey Graham that he believes "God always has a plan." Isn't he nice? Republicans truly lack the empathy gene.

According to Salon, Paxton said that it is "difficult to give comfort" to families who lost their children. "If I lost one of my children, I'd be pretty devastated, especially in a way that is so senseless and seemingly has no purpose," he continued. "I think ... I would just have to say, if I had the opportunity to talk to the people, I'd have to say, look, there's always a plan. I believe God always has a plan. Life is short, no matter what it is. And certainly, we're not going to make sense of, you know, a young child being shot and killed way before their life expectancy."

That didn't go down very well.

.@KenPaxtonTX, as the father of Jaime Guttenberg who was murdered in Parkland, FUCK YOU!!! How dare you justify your failures by saying "god has a plan" & “Life is short no matter what.” People like you are the reason, not any plan godly plan.https://t.co/EZaNqaZb7M — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) June 16, 2022

He really thinks we're stupid:

Paxton's interview with Graham that week followed another with niche right-wing media outlet Newsmax, which Paxton spoke with on the afternoon following the shooting. During his appearance, the Texas AG, who was facing a primary runoff that day, wore a campaign shirt while answering questions from host Chris Salcedo about politicizing school shootings in the immediate wake of the tragedy.

"They're not following murder laws, they're not gonna follow gun laws," Paxton said, a sentiment he also echoed with Pastor Graham. "So this idea that somehow if you if you ban guns from law-abiding citizens, somehow these people that kill people, they're gonna follow the gun law, but they won't follow the murder laws, is somewhat ridiculous."

This is what we're up against:

Just to be clear Republicans are holding up a (modest) deal on gun safety because they want (some) people who were CONVICTED OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE or SUBJECT TO A DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RESTRAINING ORDER to still be able to buy guns — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) June 17, 2022

Voters in Texas need to retire Ken Paxton. Gun fetish aside, he's as crooked as a dog's hind leg.