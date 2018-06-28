Alleged Capital Gazette Shooter Identified, Carried Grudge Against Paper

According to NBC investigative reporter Tom Winter, the alleged shooter at the Capital Gazette newspaper has been identified as Jarrod W. Ramos, who apparently has a serious grudge against the press broadly, and the newspaper in particular.

Ramos' fury goes back many years, to a 2011 article in the paper about a harassment case filed by a high school classmate who felt she was being stalked by Ramos.

Ramos's defamation lawsuit was dismissed, but a Twitter account under his name seems to be a place for him vent his anger.. Here are some of the tweets posted to that account, which again, has not been confirmed to be his but certainly appears to be his. Eric Hartley, the subject of many of his hate tweets, is an editor at the Virginian Pilot:

It’s not the journalist-on-journalist violence that shows @bryce_williams7 is a fake journalist; it’s the fake name. pic.twitter.com/T9ajw99WR5 — Jarrod W. Ramos (@EricHartleyFrnd) August 26, 2015

Harassing another reporter:

Guan-yin dang face could have asked her publisher to allow another column, but she already knew the answer to that. pic.twitter.com/855qo9bSFy — Jarrod W. Ramos (@EricHartleyFrnd) July 5, 2015

He seems to have grudges against a lot of reporters, actually:

But will he always tell the truth, even when it #hurts? He's named Steve Shitbag for a reason, like his ephemerality.http://t.co/PuCn2WwMDj — Jarrod W. Ramos (@EricHartleyFrnd) June 21, 2015

And even a reference to Charlie Hebdo:

Innocence can be subjective. “NOT DOING JOURNALISM PROPERLY IS A CRIME”? Do brave unethical journalists dare discuss?http://t.co/GIb9jlhU6a — Jarrod W. Ramos (@EricHartleyFrnd) January 11, 2015

And just generally creepy:

Mass shootings cannot happen anywhere, @ChiefKevinDavis. For example: 2000 Capital Drive. No one left there to shoot. http://t.co/jCbhe1uTPa — Jarrod W. Ramos (@EricHartleyFrnd) September 14, 2014

I'm just going to put the whole stream here in a PDF for you all to peruse. I think you, like me, will conclude that this person was trapped in the mindset of someone floating in a river of conspiracy theories and obsessive thoughts, exacerbated by his access to social media and grudge-nursing. This is just his Twitter. I'm pretty sure there are other accounts on other sites.

Bottom line: He apparently held a grudge against a senior editor who is no longer even at the paper, nor is the writer of the article that set him off. He really doesn't like women at all. Not one little bit. He clearly has nurtured this "injury" for years, got access to a shotgun, and used it. Now five people are dead and others injured. Five people with no relationship to his grudge are dead as a consequence.

Jarrod W. Ramos (@EricHartleyFrnd) _ Twitter by Karoli on Scribd