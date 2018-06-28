'Gunman Shot Through The Glass Door': Reporter Live-Tweets Shooting At Annapolis Newspaper (UPDATED)

There has been a mass shooting at the offices of the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland today which has reportedly left at least 4 people dead and many others injured. According to some reports, the shooter is in custody, however, police have not confirmed any of those reports.

While we wait for official confirmation, Capital Gazette reporter Phil Davis sent some tweets which are shocking, chilling, and make it real.

I will tweet what I can while I wait to be interviewed by police. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

A single shooter shot multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

Also, while we wait for details on the shooter, the motive, and the victims involved, it is also a fact that disgraced neo-Nazi Milo Yiannopoulis just this week said this: "I can’t wait for the vigilante squads to start gunning journalists down on sight."

MSNBC just reported that the shooter was a white man with a shotgun who is now in custody. Should there be proven linkage to Milo and the universe of press-hating neoNazis, Yiannopoulis should be arrested and tried as an accessory to the crime.

As I write this, there are reports that NYPD is sending police to press outlets in New York City out of "an abundance of caution."

There's some blood on the hands a guy with a shotgun and quite possibly the larger universe of press haters who have invited violence against reporters.

UPDATE: According to the police scanner, the shooter was a "white man with a ponytail" which may rule out neo-Nazis, aka skinheads.

SCANNER AUDIO: Anne Arundel County radio traffic during Capital Gazette shooting - approx. 2:50pm:



Officer 1: "All units, all units, limit your transmissions. Do we have any kind of intel on our shooter?”



Officer 2: "White male with a ponytail.”



Courtesy: @Broadcastify pic.twitter.com/lUrwtRvz43

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) June 28, 2018

UPDATE 2: Police held a press conference and confirmed that 5 are dead, more injured, and the shooter is being questioned.

Well, now, wait. They're amending the number dead to say that 5 is not accurate, but they're not confirming whether it's fewer or more than 5.

And they just held another press conference at 5;45 PM EDT where they once again confirmed 5 dead. They also confirmed shooter is a white male who is still unidentified.