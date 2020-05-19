GOP Senate Candidate Encourages Everyone To Take Hydroxychloroquine

The kicker in this one is that this guy is also a licensed MD, an obstetrician. The AMA takes a dim view of doctors who prescribe unproven, potentially lethal drugs for patients but it doesn't seem to phase this guy.

Rep. Roger Marshall (KS-01) is supposedly the answer to the Republicans being saddled with the far-right Kris Kobach as their nominee to US Senate, a more palatable face for Kansans to vote for than the polarizing Kobach. Primary polls and the aggressive tone of the campaign suggest a close race between the two. To the rest of us, it just looks like a kinder gentler MAGA version in Marshall versus an all-out crazy MAGA in Kobach.

Source: Newsweek

Kansas Republican congressman who is also a medical professional has backed President Donald Trump's championing of the drug hydroxychloroquine to mitigate the risk of the coronavirus, and has recommended that anyone over the age of 65 should ask their doctor about it. The comments by Rep. Roger Marshall, an obstetrician who serves in Kansas' 1st congressional district, follow Trump's revelation he is taking the antimalarial drug which he has cited as a defense against the coronavirus. Marshall said that he, his siblings, his parents and his wife are taking the drug "prophylactically." "I would encourage any person over the age of 65 or with an underlying medical condition to talk to their own physician about taking hydroxychloroquine and I'm relieved President Trump is taking it," he said, according to The Wall Street Journal.