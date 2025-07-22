Trump Targeting More Comedians Who Hurt His Feelings

America, we're not allowed to laugh anymore as Trump targets late-night comedians for hurting his delicate feelings. After the Paramount-Trump bribe, it opened the doors to limiting free speech in comedy sketches, but only if they mock the fascistic president.

Trump took to Truth Social to aim at more comedians.

"The word is, and it’s a strong word at that, Jimmy Kimmel is NEXT to go in the untalented Late Night Sweepstakes and, shortly thereafter, Fallon will be gone," Trump wrote. "These are people with absolutely NO TALENT, who were paid Millions of Dollars for, in all cases, destroying what used to be GREAT Television. It’s really good to see them go, and I hope I played a major part in it!"

I'm sure late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon will have the same response to Trump as Stephen Colbert: "Go fuck yourself."

As for Trump saying, "I hope I played a major part in it!" Indeed, he did. It's called bribery. And perhaps Trump is targeting Kimmel, because he referenced sex trafficking pedophile Jeffrey Epstein after the president's first threat while he was with his family. And, stay here with me for a sec, but maybe that's also why Trump blasted GOP Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie in a post on Monday. Massie wants the Epstein Files released. I'm starting to see a pattern here.

Everyone needs to keep talking about the massive cover-up by the Trump administration of the most notorious pedophiles in recent history. He can't cancel all of us.