Sarah Huckabee Sanders Attacked Harris For Not Having Kids To 'Keep Her Humble'

Former Trump Press Secretary and Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders opened Trump's faux town hall in Michigan by mispronouncing Kamala Harris' name before going after her for not having any children to "keep her humble."

Sanders spoke for several minutes before launching into an unrelated story about her children just so she could attack VP Harris.

SANDERS: And as I'm having this moment I start to get a little bit emotional, teared up. As my eyes fill with tears my sweet daughter reaches up, pats my shoulder and says, it's okay mommy, one day you can be pretty too. So my kids keep me humble. Unfortunately, Kamala Harris doesn't have anything keeping her humble. You would think after four years of straight failure she would know a little humility. Unfortunately, she doesn't.

MAGAts will always go low, they never stop digging.

Kerstin Emhoff, Doug Emhoff's ex-wife, responded to her vacuous claims.

Cole and Ella keep us inspired to make the world a better place. I do it through storytelling. Kamala Harris has spent her entire career working for the people, ALL families. That keeps you pretty humble. https://t.co/mFL4932bXp — Kerstin Emhoff (@keprettybird) September 18, 2024

Trump campaign adviser Bryan Lanza also criticized Sanders’s remarks, telling a CNN panel Tuesday night that he was “blessed to have a stepmother” help raise him.“So, I found that comment to be actually offensive. I don’t know what more to say about that. I’m disappointed in Sarah [for] saying that,” Lanza said on the network. “I’m sure I’m going to get criticism from the campaign, but I have to sort of defend somebody who’s a stepmom. It’s a tough job. People step into that role. It’s usually a difficult dynamic … and we should reward that and sort of speak of that in a very high tone.”

If you thought MAGA was done with childless cat ladies, you'd be wrong.