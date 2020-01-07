Schlafly's Ghost Rises To Sue Over Equal Rights Amendment

And lo! Phyllis Schlafly has risen!

The misogynists at Phyllis Schlafly Eagle Forum (praised be her name) stirred up trouble:

“St. Louis, MO: Just before the Christmas holiday, the Attorneys General of Alabama, Louisiana, and South Dakota filed a federal lawsuit against Archivist of the United States David Ferriero in objection to his leaving open the ratification process for the long-dead Equal Rights Amendment. Phyllis Schlafly Eagles welcomes this well-grounded lawsuit, which comes on the heels of a year-long investigation by our Eagle staff to root out pro-ERA bias in the National Archives and Records Administration.”

You see, when Virginia turned blue in 2019, the VA gubmint is discussing to ratify the ERA and it will became the 38th state, and that means it becomes ratified. And the he-man woman-haters have their panties in a knot. (Allegedly, they like to wear panties. HAWT!!!)

As The Eagle Forum cannot force Virginia to dis-ratify (is too a wurd) it, so they decided that the thing to do is go after the Archivist because: why the hell not? They rounded up some Attorneys General from Possum Hollar to do the deed and sue the archivist!

“Archivist David Ferriero may claim impartiality on ERA ratification, but that’s not even remotely true. This unelected bureaucrat is drenched in the Swamp, and that shouldn’t come as a surprise,” said Phyllis Schlafly Eagles president Ed Martin. “When we got word that Ferriero was bragging on Nevada’s alleged ‘ratification’ of ERA, we immediately filed a Freedom of Information Act request to get to the bottom of things. “Instead of satisfying our straightforward request for documents related to the validity of the Illinois and Nevada ratifications, the National Archives sent Phyllis Schlafly Eagles a string of irrelevant responses, denials, and rejections over the course of many months. Our diligent staff chased down every possible angle, but it appears only a lawsuit from these attorneys general will bring the whole truth to light.

Shorter: “BRING ME THE HEAD OF THE MAILROOM CLERK!!1!”

Do the hate goblins at Schlafly Eagle Forum have a legal grounds to do this? Maybe?



↓ Story continues below ↓ The lawsuit notes that Congress set a 1982 deadline to get the required 38 states to agree and seeks to prevent David Ferriero, the archivist of the United States, from accepting a new ratification from a state.

There is an effort in Congress to try to remove the 1982 deadline.

It seems preposterous that in 2020 this could even be happening, but you know: Republicans. They are never gonna forgive The Skirts for giving Adam the apple.

