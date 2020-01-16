Phyllis Schlafly Told Stephen Miller To Ship Immigrants Out On Trains 'To Scare Them'

In a bunch of emails leaked a few years ago to Breitbart, Stephen Miller (everyone's favorite reincarnated Nazi) railed against Republicans as too weak on immigration and suggested Dreamers would one day replace white Americans. But look what good Catholic Phyllis "Eva Braun" Schlafly suggested! Via Newsweek:

The Southern Poverty Law Center's "Hatewatch" section published its latest series of emails Tuesday which were leaked by an ex-Breitbart editor. The emails reveal Miller pitching white nationalist and vigilantly anti-immigrant ideas to the right-wing publication while he was a rising GOP aide to then-Senator Jeff Sessions and later a top Trump campaign policy adviser on immigration. Miller's latest leaked messages show he shared an article from far-right website WorldNetDaily with Phyllis Schlafly, who suggested the idea of shipping immigrants out of the U.S. on trains as a scare tactic and expressed fears that migrants might "replace existing demographics."



Miller's emails blast DACA, former President Barack Obama and Republicans including former Florida Governor Jeb Bush and former House Majority Leader Eric Cantor for what he described as their support of "illegal immigration." As Newsweek previously noted in following the Miller "Hatewatch" series, Miller also attacked Florida GOP Senator Marco Rubio and cheered after he dropped out of the 2016 presidential race against then-candidate Trump.

"Jeb [Bush] has mastered the art of using immigration rhetoric to sound 'moderate' while pushing the most extremist policies," Miller wrote, adding that Bush wanted to use "immigration to replace existing demographics."

As the SPLC's Michael Hayden notes, Miller refers to a "great replacement" theory frequently expressed by extreme white nationalist figures and in the manifestos of several mass shooter suspects.