Stephen Miller Offers Weird Dating Advice To Young Men

Jesse Watters proves again and again why he's a major drag on the airwaves and should never host a "primetime" program except on OANN.

Stephen Miller was Trump's major racist white supremacist fascist advisor when the traitor was in office and continues to be a blight on our society. Describing the Skelator look-a-like as a sexual matador is just sick.

If you need to barf up some bad food, just listen to this exchange.

WATTERS: We just have to address the elephant in the room. We're getting a lot of texts from women about Miller and his appearances, and his appearance. Our audience at primetime believes you're some sort of sexual matador. What do you have to say for yourself? MILLER: Well, let me give advice to any young man that's out there. I'm married now, I have children, but I wasn't married that long ago. I was single, I was in the market. If you're a young man, it's very important in election season, who's looking to impress ladies, to be the alpha, to be attractive. The best thing you can do is to wear your Trump support on your sleeve. Show that you are a real man. Show that you are not a betta, right? Be a proud and loud Trump supporter, and your dating life will be fantastic. WATTERS: I cannot wait to see the texts tonight.

Since Kamala Harris has massive +31 from the youth vote (18-29) his advice will turn you any young man who takes it into an incel.