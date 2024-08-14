Kamala In 'Striking Distance' Of Trump In FLORIDA

Kamala Harris is within “striking distance” of Trump in Florida, according to the pollster behind a new USA TODAY/Suffolk University survey of 500 registered voters released Tuesday. Wait, you mean Floridians are waking up? Via USAToday:

Trump leads Harris by five percentage points in the survey, but that’s closer than other recent polls and much less than Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 19-point blowout in 2022. It’s also within the poll’s 4.4% margin of error, and another sign of the enthusiasm Harris has generated nationwide within the Democratic Party since she entered the race. Trump received the support of 47% of those in the USA TODAY/Suffolk Florida survey, compared to 42% for Harris and 5% for independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., with 5% undecided or refusing to disclose their choice. The poll was conducted by phone between Aug. 7 and 11. While not exactly a flashing red warning light for Trump, the survey is a caution sign for anyone who thinks the race is sure to be a blowout in Florida, Paleologos said. “What was an easy drive through the Sunshine State is drive with caution,” he said, adding that Harris is "still the underdog but she's a little bit closer than people might expect."

I am cautiously optimistic about Florida because the people I know who live there say residents all over are angry over the constant stream of DeSantis legislation that is rubberstamped by the state house. The laws penalize them financially while giving goodies to the wealthy. Expect to see even more voter suppression than usual.

There are cracks in the red wall:

Oh my god. This is the Villages in Florida. The Democratic meeting is PACKED with only standing room available. There’s a movement happening around the country in every community. People are sick and tired of Trump. pic.twitter.com/GF23pSUyYG — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) August 10, 2024

Florida is in play and the pedophile felon is freaking out. The campaign Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are running is one of positivity and integrity — and Republicans and independents in red states are responding. pic.twitter.com/zbIr6q2xEL — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) August 14, 2024

Join the Harris-Walz Florida campaign team and DNC Delegate guests thonight @ 8 p.m. to find out how you can get involved in events throughout the state next week, starting Sat Aug. 17th! https://t.co/p15nGu6ZVV@RolandoBarrero @RoxeyNelson76 @StephenGaskill @Eli_Hooks_ pic.twitter.com/rAG38sUxAU — Kamala For Florida 🇺🇸 (@KamalaforFL) August 14, 2024

The momentum behind Kamala Harris has been so major that it may turn Florida blue again in November.



From @EllieHotel_ing: https://t.co/piVFF1nc42 — The New Republic (@newrepublic) August 13, 2024

For those who think Florida is bright red, let's flashback to 2018.



DeSantis beat the Dem candidate by less than half a percent.



What do you think @kamala_wins47 ? Is FL in play? pic.twitter.com/yVeqWAQubc — Dan Appalachia 🌻 (@ubiquitous817) August 13, 2024

Florida’s got that Kamalamomentum:



🥥20,000 new volunteers

🥥Latest poll shows Trump’s lead shrinking to 5 points

🥥Results show Rick Scott with negative approval ratings in every region of the state



Unburdened by what has been — Florida is in play. https://t.co/mtckg2nGo8 — Florida Democrats (@FlaDems) August 13, 2024

