Kamala In 'Striking Distance' Of Trump In FLORIDA

Who had THIS USAToday Florida Poll on their bingo card?
By Susie MadrakAugust 14, 2024

Kamala Harris is within “striking distance” of Trump in Florida, according to the pollster behind a new USA TODAY/Suffolk University survey of 500 registered voters released Tuesday. Wait, you mean Floridians are waking up? Via USAToday:

Trump leads Harris by five percentage points in the survey, but that’s closer than other recent polls and much less than Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 19-point blowout in 2022. It’s also within the poll’s 4.4% margin of error, and another sign of the enthusiasm Harris has generated nationwide within the Democratic Party since she entered the race.

Trump received the support of 47% of those in the USA TODAY/Suffolk Florida survey, compared to 42% for Harris and 5% for independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., with 5% undecided or refusing to disclose their choice. The poll was conducted by phone between Aug. 7 and 11.

While not exactly a flashing red warning light for Trump, the survey is a caution sign for anyone who thinks the race is sure to be a blowout in Florida, Paleologos said. “What was an easy drive through the Sunshine State is drive with caution,” he said, adding that Harris is "still the underdog but she's a little bit closer than people might expect."

I am cautiously optimistic about Florida because the people I know who live there say residents all over are angry over the constant stream of DeSantis legislation that is rubberstamped by the state house. The laws penalize them financially while giving goodies to the wealthy. Expect to see even more voter suppression than usual.

There are cracks in the red wall:

Oh, and this just in:

