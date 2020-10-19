Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Kamala Harris At Early Voting Drive In Florida

Kamala Harris live in Florida.
By Frances Langum

NowThis:

Kamala Harris holds a drive-in rally in Orlando, Florida to encourage supporters to vote early. Early voting in the Sunshine State starts today, as tens of thousands of voters are expected to cast their ballots in the battleground state. Early in-person voting is underway in more than half the country, and may be the safest way to make sure your vote is counted.

From the (I'm assuming from the colors) AKA ladies dancing to the nostalgic drive-in movie feeling, events with Kamala Harris are always inspiring, and leave people wanting to do the work.

Wearing a rainbow pin for Pride, Sen. Harris pumped up the crowd by reminding them of their symbolic and statistical importance to the race: "You will be the first to put our country on the right track!" referring to the fact that it is Florida's first day of early voting. She is there rallying the voters SAFELY, keeping the rally-goers physically distant from one another, masked, and out in the open air.

See, this is what it looks like when you actually want your constituency NOT to die from COVID-19.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

