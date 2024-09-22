Montana Leaves Kamala Harris Off Online Absentee Voting System

Surely a simple technical glitch, right? Probably just a coincidence, eh?

Source: Daily Interlake

When Max Himsl opened his electronic ballot on Friday, he was dismayed to see a candidate missing from the list of options.

Voting absentee electronically while living abroad, Himsl saw that under the options for president, only Republican Donald Trump and Independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. were listed. Missing was Democrat Kamala Harris.

“I’m upset my democratic process was interrupted,” he said.

Election officials were notified of the error shortly after the Electronic Absentee System that allows certain voters to cast their ballot electronically went live on Friday at 8 a.m., according to the Montana Secretary of State’s Office which reported that the error was isolated to the online system.

“Our team and the vendor quickly investigated and found that only a few voters may have been impacted,” the Secretary of State’s Office said through email. “As a precaution, the Electronic Absentee System has been taken offline until troubleshooting is completed.”

The system was expected to be available to eligible voters later Friday, including those few voters who may have been impacted, the office said.